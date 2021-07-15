Resident Evil Re:Verse delayed to 2022 As Capcom continues to refine the PVP gameplay experience it promised in Resident Evil Re:Verse, the game has been pushed back to next year.

When it comes to Resident Evil Re:Verse, it has always seemed like Capcom was in for an uphill battle. Player-vs-player Resident Evil games have almost never captured a spark in the series or its spinoffs that made it fun to play. It seems Capcom is dead set on making lemonade with this concept, but where Re:Verse was originally set for launch this summer, it seems it’s going to be waiting quite a bit longer to release. Capcom has delayed Resident Evil Re:Verse back to 2022.

The news of Resident Evil Re:Verse’s delay was announced via the Resident Evil Games Twitter on July 15, 2021. According to the developers, the game is being pushed to 2022 in order to allow the team to “continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience.” The game was originally set to launch beside Resident Evil Village for free to those who purchased Village, and as an honor to the franchise’s 25th anniversary. It will still be free to those who bought Village when it launches in 2022, but the latest news on Resident Evil Re:Verse finds the project without an actual launch date at this time.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

This isn’t the first time Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed. It originally got pushed back to this July. Original playtesting showed Capcom that the game was nowhere near its expectations. Though the premise could be considered interesting in that players battle each other as iconic franchise characters in equally iconic locations, the execution seems more than a little janky.

Given that Resident Evil already has such a difficult time with PvP in the first place, one may wonder how long Capcom will continue to push Re:Verse back before simply choosing to put those resources towards its more successful ventures. Stay tuned as we continue to follow Re:Verse for the latest updates, news, and a possible new release date.