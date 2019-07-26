Insanely Fast: Bethesda's Pete Hines talks Doom Eternal
Bethesda's VP of public relations and marketing weighs in on how much input Bethesda has on Doom Eternal and other projects, and why deathmatch won't return in the Doom sequel.
Bethesda's VP of public relations and marketing weighs in on how much input Bethesda has on Doom Eternal and other projects, and why deathmatch won't return in the Doom sequel.
The Shackcast is back and better than ever after our break. Please give this latest episode a listen.
Shacknews hosted an esports tournament live from QuakeCon 2019 with more than $10K in prizes on the line. Relive all the action from the tournament in these highlight packages, including boss battles.
Shacknews hosted an esports tournament live from QuakeCon 2019 with more than $10K in prizes on the line. Relive all the action from the tournament in these highlight packages, including boss battles.
The world's dopest gaming tournament is starting now, live from QuakeCon 2019 at the Gaylord Texan.
QuakeCon attendees got to take a first look at Doom Eternal's new multiplayer Battle Mode and see how 2v1 slaying will work.
Announced at QuakeCon 2019, classic FPS games Doom and Doom 2 are now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.
Play some of Bethesda's best on PlayStation Now this August.
Doom Hunter, a new demon revealed at QuakeCon 2019, is coming to Doom Eternal and "He's totally awesome."
QuakeCon 2019 is finally here and that means it's time to prepare for another fantastic keynote. Join us as we tune into the Doom Eternal QuakeCon 2019 keynote to see more of the upcoming FPS.