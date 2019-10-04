Shackstream: Metal Wolf Chaos XD stream and giveaway
If you like giant robots and patriotism today's Metal Wold Chaos XD livestream is for you. You can also enter to win your own physical PS4 copy!
ININ Games resurrects a beloved SNES beat-em-up, but do these android ninjas kick butt in 2019?
Hideo Kojima pulled up to one of the last stops on the Death Stranding hype train. The launch trailer is here!
Kojima stans rejoice! Death Stranding is heading to PC next year.
Night School Studio's sophomore effort Afterparty is all about going to Hell and trying to drink your way out. No, it's not a metaphor for working retail. Our review.
A collection of guide and walkthrough content for The Outer Worlds, helping players tackle all their in-game obstacles.
The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters, and probably something else we forgot about. All delayed.
Before the game launches later this year, we got a chance to sit down the team behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for an in-depth look at the gameplay.
You would think going to Hell would rob you of any moral authority, but that doesn't seem to be the case at all in Afterparty.
The long-running fan-favorite anime Fairy Tale is finally getting its own full-fledged JRPG. We sat down with the team at Gust while at TGS to get some early details.