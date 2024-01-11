New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Granblue Fantasy: Relink gets free PlayStation demo ahead of launch

PS4 and PS5 players can jump in and get a taste of Granblue Fantasy: Relink's Tutorial, Story, and Quest modes starting this week.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Cygames
1

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is one of the games coming out this month, and with it comes another expansive spinoff in Cygames’ vibrant RPG universe. It won’t be long before players can team up or go it alone across a wide variety of increasingly challenging quests, but if you’re not sure if you want to jump into the full thing right away, there’s a demo that will be available starting this weekend. It gives players a taste of multiple points of the action, and some parts can even be played in online multiplayer.

Cygames announced the demo for Granblue Fantasy: Relink in a special dev stream this week. As of January 12, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will be able to download a demo for Relink. It features three modes: Tutorial, Story, and Quest. Tutorial will teach you the basics and Story offers players a glimpse of the plot they’re in for during the journey through Relink. Quest features some of the game’s extra and post-game content and will allow players to take on some intense challenges either alone or with up to three friends.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink PlayStation demo roster
Granblue Fantasy: Relink's PS4/PS5 demo will feature a large collection of characters to play and try out in three different modes.
Source: Cygames

Alongside the modes, players will have access to a variety of characters from Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s extensive roster of heroes and party members. The demo includes the following characters:

  • Gran
  • Kataline
  • Rackam
  • Io
  • Charlotta
  • Ghandagoza
  • Narmaya
  • Lancelot
  • Siegfried
  • Yodarha
  • Zeta

In case you missed our previous Granblue Fantasy: Relink preview, characters in the game play very differently from one another, and finding the right synergy of offense, defense, magic, melee, frontline fighters, and distant gunners and mages is key to victory in some of the more challenging quests. You can also further augment each character with special equipment that increases their stats across various categories, so the demo will also serve as a good chance to try characters and builds out and see what you like most.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink comes out at the end of January 2024 on PS4, PS5, and PC, but PlayStation players can get a feel for what it’s like now. Be sure to check it out ahead of the game’s release this month and stay tuned for more coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

