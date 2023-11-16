Two Point Campus Brainy Bundle brings the base game & DLC together to consoles The base Two Point Campus and its Medical School, School Spirit, and Space Academy DLCs are now available in a convenient package for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch players.

Two Point Campus may have come out in August 2022, but it has had a wealth of major DLC since, and now the game is coming to consoles with that DLC intact. The Two Point Campus Brainy Bundle has launched on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles. With it comes the base game, as well as the Medical School, School Spirit, and Space Academy DLCs all in one bundle. It’s available now and is even on sale on Switch.

Sega announced the Two Point Campus Brainy Bundle for consoles in a press release this week. As of today, the bundle is available to purchase for PS4 and PS5 on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on the Microsoft Store, and Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo eShop (where it enjoys a sale until December). The bundle retails at $49.99 USD, which is a savings of about $6 if you add the base cost of everything included up.

Two Point Campus Brainy Bundle is out on consoles today and is on sale on the Nintendo Switch for a limited time.

Source: Nintendo

Two Point Campus originally released in August 2022 and was delightfully received by players and critics, earning itself a solid Shacknews review. Since then, the game has continued to receive support, getting DLC and free updates that have brought tons of content to the game. With the Space Academy, School Spirits, and Medical School DLCs packed into this bundle, console players won’t miss out on any of the zaniness that has come to Two Point Campus since it first released. Unfortunately, PC players don’t get this bundle yet, though the contents are all currently available separately.

Nonetheless, the Two Point Campus Brainy Bundle is a great way for console players to experience all of the silliness and strategy they’ve missed up to this point. Stay tuned for further updates to the game as they happen.