New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

PlayStation Twitter support to end next week

PS4 and PS5 consoles will no longer be able to post social media posts to the X platform starting this November.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
1

It would appear that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles are set to lose direct access to Twitter (now known as X). A recent update included a note on console sign-ins and the PlayStation support pages stating that support for the social media platform on both consoles is going to end later this November. Players will no longer be able to post screenshots, video clips, and general posts from PlayStation to Twitter.

PlayStation shared details about the ending of support for Twitter on PS4 and PS5 in new details posted on Sony’s support pages. There, Sony shares the full details about discontinuing Twitter support on its PlayStation consoles:

The in-game notice about PlayStation ending support for Twitch on PS4 and PS5 consoles
PlayStation will no longer support direct uploads of tweets to Twitter/X on PS4 and PS5 consoles starting later this November.
Source: Wario64

In the past, Twitter integration made it easy to share screenshots and video clips directly from a PlayStation Media Gallery to the Twitter platform. However, changes to pricing for Twitter/X’s API have forced a number of companies to cut support. Earlier this year, Xbox shut down support for Twitter following the API pricing and policy changes. Players can still go into the PlayStation app on their smartphone to download screenshots and video clips to post directly to Twitter/X, but that’s the only available option for now.

PlayStation cutting support for Twitter could be seen as another example the fall in quality of the social media platform under Elon Musk. Stay tuned as we continue to follow Twitter and X for the latest updates on the platform.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola