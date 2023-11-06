PlayStation Twitter support to end next week PS4 and PS5 consoles will no longer be able to post social media posts to the X platform starting this November.

It would appear that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles are set to lose direct access to Twitter (now known as X). A recent update included a note on console sign-ins and the PlayStation support pages stating that support for the social media platform on both consoles is going to end later this November. Players will no longer be able to post screenshots, video clips, and general posts from PlayStation to Twitter.

PlayStation shared details about the ending of support for Twitter on PS4 and PS5 in new details posted on Sony’s support pages. There, Sony shares the full details about discontinuing Twitter support on its PlayStation consoles:

As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).

PlayStation will no longer support direct uploads of tweets to Twitter/X on PS4 and PS5 consoles starting later this November.

Source: Wario64

In the past, Twitter integration made it easy to share screenshots and video clips directly from a PlayStation Media Gallery to the Twitter platform. However, changes to pricing for Twitter/X’s API have forced a number of companies to cut support. Earlier this year, Xbox shut down support for Twitter following the API pricing and policy changes. Players can still go into the PlayStation app on their smartphone to download screenshots and video clips to post directly to Twitter/X, but that’s the only available option for now.

PlayStation cutting support for Twitter could be seen as another example the fall in quality of the social media platform under Elon Musk. Stay tuned as we continue to follow Twitter and X for the latest updates on the platform.