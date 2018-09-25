Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy review
The Layton puzzle series' debut on Nintendo Switch brings the puzzles and charm fans should expect, though the move to game pads and an episodic story may feel strange.
The Layton puzzle series' debut on Nintendo Switch brings the puzzles and charm fans should expect, though the move to game pads and an episodic story may feel strange.
Of All Man's Achievements In The 21St Century, This Is The Climax!!!
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition (yes, that's the name) finally has a Western release date.
A charming adventure gets an HD upgrade for mobile players.
Be sure to have your 3DS, iOS, or Android device fully charged because Lady Layton is coming to the West next year.
This time around, we'll be following the adventures of Professor Layton's daughter, Catriel.
The next Professor Layton game won't have Layton himself, nor his son, in the starring role. Could this really be considered a Professor Layton game then?
Professor Layton vs. Ace Attorney takes the best parts of both franchises, but brings their shared baggage along for the ride.
Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy closes the second trilogy, and might end up a swan song for the puzzle-loving English gentleman. Is the final conclusion a neat fit?
Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy will be available on February 28, Nintendo announced today.