Yooka-Laylee dev squashes rumors of work on new Banjo-Kazooie
Yooka-Laylee dev PlayTonic has snuffed out rumors that they could be working with Rare and Microsoft on a new Banjo-Kazooie game.
Make new level areas to explore by changing up what's already there.
A Yooka-Laylee sequel is coming in 2019 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
It won't be long before Switch players can jump into the colorful and expansive adventure title.
Kickstarter backers can finalize their platform choice ahead of the release date.
Pepperidge Farm remembers N64 platformers.
Team 17 and Playtonic Games have confirmed Shovel Knight will be making a special appearance in Yooka-Laylee.
Curious to see what Yooka-Laylee's Toybox is all about? Watch our video and be curious no more!
Playtonic Games has announced Yooka-Laylee has been delayed, but at least we have a brand-new trailer to gawk at.
Yooka-Laylee should ideally have no trouble sticking to its late 2016 release window, especially since Team17 has just jumped on board as the game's publisher.