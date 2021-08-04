Playtonic Games creates internal equality, diversity, inclusion team The Yooka-Laylee developer is looking to make the game industry more inclusive.

The extensive allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard have not only shaken that company, but the gaming industry as a whole. The issues at Activision Blizzard are a symptom of a deeply-rooted issue in the industry, and it’s become a key talking point over the last couple of weeks. As discussions continue on how to make the industry a more inclusive place, developer Playtonic Games has announced that it’s creating an internal equality, diversion, and inclusion team.

Playtonic Games announced its new EDI (equality, diversion, and inclusion) team in a series of tweets shared on August 4, 2021. “We believe the games industry can be better. Everyone should feel safe, welcome, respected and appreciated wherever they work,” the developer said. The Yooka-Laylee developer states that its new EDI team will help in making the gaming industry a more inclusive place.

At Playtonic, we're making a long term commitment to proactive contributions to making the games industry safer and more inclusive. We have developed a new internal EDI (Equality, Diversity, Inclusion) team to help us achieve this. — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) August 4, 2021

This of course comes following allegations of sexual harassment and mistreatment at Activision Blizzard, the biggest company in the video game industry. Following protests from employees, workers at Ubisoft spoke out to share that all of the allegations that came against the company back in 2020 have yet to be properly addressed. In response, many have asked that those wishing to help send their support to organizations fighting for a more inclusive and diverse world. Playtonic shares that it’s made a donation to Girls Who Code, and urges others to join them.

Playtonic Games may not be one of the industry’s biggest studios, but it’s using its influence and following to push for some positive change. Though the Activision Blizzard situation has been quite horrible, it’s inspired many to stand up and push for a better, more welcoming gaming industry.