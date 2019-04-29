Death Stranding Launch Trailer revealed by Kojima at Paris Games Week 2019
Hideo Kojima pulled up to one of the last stops on the Death Stranding hype train. The launch trailer is here!
Kojima stans rejoice! Death Stranding is heading to PC next year.
A new system update is coming to PS4 this week and it includes new party enhancements and remote play changes.
The Death Stranding hype train has already left the station, and Kojima Productions dropped a brand new promotional trailer to keep things going. Check out The Drop.
Sony revealed details about a Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle that looks absolutely haunting.
The Last of Us 2 is looking to be a tale of vengeance and violence as Naughty Dog revealed a February 2020 release date during today's State of Play.
The acclaimed turn-based strategy series will finally make its way to PlayStation 4 this fall.
The critically-acclaimed hospital management simulator is coming to consoles later this year, but Two Point Studios did not announce a release date.
A new comparison of PlayStation 5 loading times shows just how much Sony has improved since the PlayStation 4 Pro.
If you're in the market for a PlayStation 4 Pro, Best Buy will sweeten the deal by throwing in a free PlayStation Classic.