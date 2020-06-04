Will The Last of Us Part 2 release on PC and Xbox One? Wondering whether Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 will release on the PC or Xbox One? Here's what you need to know.

With The Last of Us Part 2 not far off from release, many people out there have found themselves scurrying to figure out whether they can expect Naughty Dog’s upcoming adventure to make the jump to PC or Xbox One. We can help. Here’s what you need to know.

Will The Last of Us Part 2 release on PC or Xbox One?

Unfortunately, there aren't any known plans to bring The Last of Us Part 2 outside of the PS4.

Unfortunately, as it stands right now, there aren’t any big plans to bring The Last of Us Part 2 to the PC or Xbox One. Now, obviously, the Xbox One seems even less likely as the console is the PlayStation 4’s primary competition. That being said, The Last of Us Part 2 has been billed as a PS4 exclusive, which means it is very unlikely to appear on any other platform.

Of course, the idea of The Last of Us Part 2 coming to PC might not seem quite so far-fetched, especially considering plans to bring previous PlayStation 4 exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, and other titles to the world of PC gaming. While Naughty Dog has yet to make any official statement about plans to bring any of the studio’s games to the PC, many fans out there are still hopeful that we’ll one day be able to experience the adventures of iconic characters like Joel and Ellie, as well as Nathan Drake on the PC.

Sadly, the thought of The Last of Us Part 2, or even the first game itself, coming to PC is speculation. As it stands right now, there are no known plans to bring The Last of Us Part 2 to the PC or the Xbox One. So, if you want to experience the latest chapter in Ellie and Joel’s story, we highly recommend dusting off your PlayStation 4, picking one up, or just waiting until the game eventually (most likely) makes the jump to the PlayStation 5.