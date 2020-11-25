With the holidays looming ever closer, now is the time to start thinking about gifts and looking for good deals. People with loved ones in their lives that are fans of PlayStation will no doubt be searching for the perfect gifts to buy for their PS4s or PS5s. The good news is we can help, and we’ve gathered up some of the best gift ideas for the PlayStation lovers in your life.

PS4 and PS5 Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Whether you’re looking for new games or the hottest new peripherals to pick up for the PlayStation fans in your life, we can help. We’ve broken down the best deals by their categories below, so take a look to see what you should consider buying for your loved ones this holiday season.

PS4 and PS5 games

Every console needs a library of games to check out and the PlayStation has some great gems you aren’t going to want your loved ones to miss out on. Items notated with an asterisk * indicate backwards compatibility on PS5. Keep in mind that not all games will offer a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 versions, though most should be available via backwards compatibility without the added features that the PS5 offers (like RTX, etc).

No matter what kind of games your loved ones enjoy getting lost in, the PS4 and PS5 have plenty of genres and options available. From hard-hitting dark stories like The Last of Us Part 2, to the fun rogue-like gameplay of Spelunky 2, there is more than enough on offer, so let’s take a look at some great options below:

Now that you’ve got the PlayStation fans in your life stocked up on new games, it’s time to take a look at some of the great hardware and peripherals they’re going to need to make the most of their consoles. While you can, of course, try to find a PS5 in stock, though that can be a bit tough right now. There is always the option of picking up a PS4, too, but most gamers are going to want to get their hands on the next-gen consoles instead.

GSP 602 EPOS | Sennheiser headset

This headset from Sennheiser gaming-centric branch EPOS is the perfect pairing for your PlayStation 4. Equipped with a solid microphone, a comfortable headband, and fantastic audio quality. You can read more about the GSP 602 headset in our official review. The headset is priced at $219, which means it will cost you a bit more than other gaming headsets out there. The audio quality that Sennheiser delivers is worth every penny, though.

HyperX Cloud 2 wireless headset

HyperX has made a name for itself as a solid contender in the more budget-friendly range of gaming headsets and while the HyperX Cloud 2 might come with a $99 price tag, that doesn’t change the fact that it offers the same quality and comfort that more expensive headsets bring to the table. In our HyperX Cloud 2 wireless headset review, Donovan Erskine wrote, “The sound quality in the Cloud 2 Wireless is exceptional. Whether I was gaming, speaking in a discord call, or listening to music, the sound was all-around on par what you’d expect from a high-end audio device in 2020.”

Arctis 7P wireless gaming headset

Boasting a 24-hour battery life, as well as a Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone, the Arctis 7P wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries was designed to bring your PS5’s audio to life. With support for both the PS4 and PS5, as well as PC and other consoles, the Arctis 7P brings a lot to the table for its $149.99 price tag. It’s also fully compatible with the PS5’s Tempest 3D Audiotech, something that the PlayStation lovers in your life will be excited to try out.

Pulse 3D Wireless headset

PlayStation’s official headset for the PS5, the Pulse 3D Wireless headset is going to be a bit tough to get your hands on right now, much like the PS5 console itself. If you can score one of these trust headsets, though, then you’ll be set up perfectly to make use of all the 3D audio features that the PS5 has available. It retails for $99.99, which means you can pick it up for the cost of any other mid-range gaming headset.

Of course, there are plenty of things out there for you to purchase, these are just a few of the outstanding items that we recommend. If you’re looking for more gift ideas, then make sure you check out our Holiday 2020 gift guides hub.