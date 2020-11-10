HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless review: Untethered

The Cloud Flight was HyperX's first foray into the world of wireless headsets. Taking a brand new design approach, these headsets were superb, but were certainly a departure from the classic Clouds that fans loved. Now, HyperX is bringing that wireless goodness to the standard Cloud line with the Cloud 2 Wireless, allowing users more freedom than ever before.

Lightweight audio

When putting the Cloud 2 Wireless on my head, I immediately noticed how light the headset is. Compared to most major gaming headsets, it’s fairly easy on my head and ears. However, it also feels quite secure. The Cloud 2 Wireless can be adjusted to user comfort. Once I found the best setting for myself, I was able to move freely and tilt my head without feeling like the headset was slipping off. The memory foam used in the ear cups made sure that I didn’t feel any discomfort after several consecutive hours of use.

As for the design, the Cloud 2 Wireless features a similar look to its wired predecessors, sporting a combination of plastic and metallic material. It also has that signature red trim that has become a staple HyperX’s products. The only part I wasn’t a fan of was the red and black threaded designs that went along the edges of the top of the headset. That said, you can’t see yourself while gaming, so it’s the smallest of issues.

Safe and sound

The Cloud 2 Wireless connects to a PC or PS4 using a USB transmitter. It’s incredibly easy to sync and setup, as all I needed to do was plug in the USB and turn on the device. On a full charge, the headset easily got me through a full day of work, and then the ensuing gaming sessions as I relaxed for the evening. The device charges via a USB 3.0 cable, meaning you can use the same cord as other current devices compatible with USB 3.0. If you’re caught in a pinch, you can still use the Cloud 2 Wireless while it charges.

The sound quality in the Cloud 2 Wireless is exceptional. Whether I was gaming, speaking in a discord call, or listening to music, the sound was all-around on par what you’d expect from a high-end audio device in 2020. It is however unfortunate that the sound quality isn’t matched by the device’s microphone.

Muted

The Cloud 2 Wireless includes a built-in detachable microphone on the left ear cup that players can use for communication and voice recording. I ran a brief experiment to see how the device’s mic stacks up. When using the headset for the first time, I joined my friend’s discord voice chat without mentioning that I was using new gear. Moments after I started speaking, a few people pointed out that I sounded different. When I asked if it was a positive or negative change, it was a consistent “negative” across the board.

I confirmed this via my own testing, recording my voice and listening to the clip, it was just mediocre quality overall. Not that I was expecting the built-in mic to match the quality of my $150 Quadcast desk mic, but it’s still a bummer that there was such a noticeable step-down in quality.

On the go

The charm of wireless headsets is the ability to use them while moving around your home/work area, without having to be tethered to a desk or PC tower to continue listening to content. The Cloud 2 Wireless headset boasts a 20 meter wireless range, which covered practically all of my apartment. I was able to leave my office area and go to my kitchen and prepare dinner while still listening to the latest episode of Critical Role. I didn’t experience any breakups or drops in audio until I walked out the front door and closed it behind me.

Though the mic quality isn’t great, it’s cool to be able to leave my room and roam my home and still be able to speak to my friends without any interference. It’s this level of convenience that has made wireless headsets a must-have product for those that spend a lot of time on a computer.

Power down

HyperX impresses with the Cloud 2 Wireless headset. An amazing sense of comfort couples with high-level sound quality to create a very nifty lightweight headset. Unfortunately, the subpar microphone is the only blemish on what is otherwise a more than solid device. If that doesn’t bug you too much, or if you plan on using a different device for audio input, the Cloud 2 Wireless is an excellent headset to have in your setup.

This review is based on a physical product provided by the manufacturer. The HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless headset is available now at various retailers for $99.99.