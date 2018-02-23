Crusader Kings 3 gets a September 2020 release date
Players will be able to employ all of their tactics and guile to secure their legacy in Crusader Kings 3 come early September.
More awesome news breaking from PDXCON 2019. Crusader Kings 3 has been officially announced.
The grand space strategy game is available on Steam for 60% off.
Grand strategy title beats out Cities: Skylines.
Magicka: Wizard Wars will be launching later his month, and to celebrate, Paradox Interactive has released an 80s-montage style trailer for the free-to-play PvP game.
"We felt that we have to do something really drastic here, so we decided to expand the map fifty percent bigger and push it to the east."
Paradox Interactive is expanding their most critically acclaimed game yet with a second expansion. Wealth of Nations is the next expansion for...
Hearts of Iron was one of the first games Paradox made, and it's been, ho ho, close to its heart ever since. Having released three expansions for Hearts of Iron III, Paradox today finally announced Hearts of Iron IV. While the WW2 grand strategy series will still be complex as all heck, this time Paradox plans to make the learning curve less terrifying.
Games like Magicka and Crusader Kings II have turned Paradox Interactive's reputation around in recent years, cementing it as a fine part of PC gaming. Now its internal development studio is having a crack at the good old-fashioned RPG in Runemaster, a newly-announced adventure set in the worlds of Norse mythology.
Paradox's publishing plan is pretty clear by now--release an unapologetically PC-y game, then follow up with oodles of expansions and DLC--so it was never a question of if Europa Universalis IV would get an expansion, but when. December 11 is the answer, when Conquest of Paradise will let you discover, explore, plunder, and murder the New World.