Crusader Kings 3 gets a September 2020 release date Players will be able to employ all of their tactics and guile to secure their legacy in Crusader Kings 3 come early September.

Crusader Kings 3 is shaping up to be a massive step forward for Paradox Interactive and their grand strategy series. Where Crusader Kings 2 admittedly felt like an indie game in many ways, according to Game Director Henrik Fåhraeus, Crusader Kings 3 is set to fill in so many gaps and make the latest entry feel more complete than ever. And now we know when it, and the futures of ancient kings, queens, and other rulers, will be in our hands. Crusader Kings 3 has been given a release date.

Paradox Interactive announced the release date of Crusader Kings 3 via a new trailer on the game’s Twitter on May 14, 2020. It would appear that we’ll be able to jump into the full launch of Crusader Kings 3 on September 1, 2020 on PC via Steam. The new trailer features a cinematic look at the medieval stylings of the game, which is relevant considering Crusader Kings 3’s new features invite players to more deeply take on the role of their ruler, their ruler’s qualities, and engage more deeply with a more fleshed out world of fellow rulers, underlings, and other characters with their own qualities and temperament.

The herald rides forth to make the announcement all have awaited. Crusader Kings III will take its throne on September 1, 2020.

Crusader Kings 3 is shaping up to be quite the return to the franchise since the launch of Crusader Kings 2 in 2012. The new game not only features fleshed out depth of characters, character qualities, and mechanics built around their actions and the consequences, but also features a number of accessibility systems made to aid both newcomers and veterans of the series in all matters as much or as little as a player needs. Indeed, early looks at Crusader Kings 3 are giving off a vibe that feels like it will be a rewarding grand strategy experience for new players and returning ones alike.

As we await the full launch of Crusader Kings 3 on PC in September 1, 2020, you can check out our full impressions of Crusader Kings 3 in our recent hands-on preview.