Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court expansion gets February release date Paradox Interactive has announced new details about the upcoming Crusader Kings 2: Royal Court Expansion.

Crusader Kings 3 was one of the pleasant surprise releases of the 2020 release line-up, delivering a deeply strategic game with an abundance of ways to customize the experience. Now, developer Paradox Interactive is set to add more content for players to enjoy with the Royal Court expansion. Fans won’t have to wait much longer, as Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court has been given a February 2022 release date.

Paradox Interactive announced the release date for the Royal Court expansion in a news release earlier today. On February 8, 2022, players will be able to enjoy a wealth of new content being added to the strategy game. This includes the following new features, as shared with Shacknews by Paradox Interactive:

Throne Room : A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court : Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment. Grandeur : Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests. Inspired People : Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

: Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Hybrid Cultures : Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence: split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.

A new video was also posted to YouTube by the developers and showcases all of the new content that fans will go hands-on with this February. It also features a more in-depth breakdown of what’s new, going beyond the bullet points provided in the initial announcement. For more on the work being done by Paradox Interactive, stick with us here on Shacknews.