PGRU Smash Bros Ranking changing from algorithm to panel ranking
Big changes are coming to the Panda Global stats team's popular ranking for worldwide Smash Bros players as the team shifts from algorithms to a panel for ranking decisions.
Panda Global and Gearhawk Studio have come together to help create a convenient new product that combines a dock, a stand, and a GameCube Adapter to make playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in Handheld Mode a lot easier. We talk to Panda Global CEO Alan Bunney about the Ultimate GameCube Adapter.
As a lengthy investigation into domestic violence accusations continues to unfold, Capcom and Seon-woo 'Infiltration' Lee have mutually agreed that the Street Fighter pro will sit out the 2018 and 2019 Capcom Pro Tour seasons.
Panda Global's PGstats team has branched outside of Super Smash Bros. for the first time and offered its first comprehensive list of the top players in Dragon Ball FighterZ, with EVO champion SonicFox sitting at the top.
Infiltration had a rough 2017 on the Capcom Pro Tour. But with a new character and a new esports team, it looks like he's ready for a full-blown revenge tour, starting with a victory at Final Round.
Just weeks before the start of the Street Fighter V pro season, top American player Victor 'Punk' Woodley has left Panda Global to pursue free agency.