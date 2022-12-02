Panda Global releases statement on Smash World Tour shutdown Panda has addressed Nintendo's decision and allegations against its CEO.

The fighting game esports world took a massive hit earlier this week when it came out that Smash World Tour 2022, one of the most anticipated events of the year, had been canceled, along with the company’s planned events for 2023. While it was originally stated that Nintendo directly caused the shutdown, the Smash Bros. publisher said that it didn’t request any changes to the 2022 event. After some back and forth, Panda Global has now released a lengthy statement on the whole ordeal.

Panda Global’s statement was shared in a tweet and addresses the issues with Nintendo that led to the Smash World Tour shutdown, as well as accusations levied against the company’s CEO, and other fan concerns.

We were all as surprised as the public to see the announcement of the Smash World Tour Championship’s cancellation as well as the accompanying statement which attacked the hard work and ethics of those behind the Panda Cup. The team was not informed of any intention to cancel the Smash World Tour Championship 2022, nor has the team ever engaged in conversations that sought those ends. As Nintendo of America indiciates in their own statement, the organizers of the Smash World Tour were not required to cancel their 2022 championship event, and any implication that the Panda Cup team had any influence in that regard is false.

Source: Smash World Tour

The group references the statement that Nintendo provided to Kotaku following the initial news that this year’s Smash World Tour Championship had been canceled. In the aftermath of that announcement, accusations began to come out that Panda Global CEO Dr. Alan was threatening to absorb other tournaments into the Panda Cup, threatening Nintendo action against them. This is also addressed in the new statement, saying that the CEO “has been one of the more vocal supporters of the broader community and the Smash World Tour organizers in internal conversations.” It goes on to acknowledge that it does regret an interaction Alan had with Beyond the Summit.

Panda Global wraps up its statement by saying that it looks forward to building a better future for Smash. If there are any additional statements surrounding the sudden cancelation of Smash World Tour, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.