Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Nintendo issues extended statement on Smash World Tour 2022 Finals & 2023 license

Nintendo has further clarified its position on the Smash World Tour, once again claiming it never told the organizers not to do the 2022 Finals.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

The Super Smash Bros. esports scene was hit hard this last week when, seemingly out of nowhere, the Smash World Tour 2022 Finals were canceled and the possibility of 2023 events were in doubt. Nintendo has issued a brief statement before on the matter, but it recently released a broader statement about its part in the Finals cancellation and why it wouldn’t be offering SWT a license for 2023 events. Despite pulling the commercial license, Nintendo once again claims it didn’t tell the SWT organizers not to host the finals.

This statement was issued to IGN in the wake of the cancellation of Smash World Tour 2022 Finals and the organizers’ statement on both that cancellation and the licensing for 2023 events. Previously, Nintendo stated that while it could not come to an agreement with SWT on a 2023 circuit, it also didn’t demand that SWT cancel the Finals “considering the negative impact on the players who were already planning to participate.” Instead, Nintendo insists that its decision not to offer a license to SWT for 2023 was based on its own assessment and evaluation of SWT activity. It also claims the decision was entirely unaffected by Panda Global.

Nintendo's extended statement to IGN on the decisions regarding Smash World Tour and its 2022 Finals.
In its statement to IGN, Nintendo insists it never demanded that Smash World Tour organizers cancel the 2022 Finals, nor did Panda Global play a role in the decision to revoke a commercial license for 2023 events.
Source: IGN

The full statement by Nintendo can be read below:

Given that multiple sources have corroborated the Smash World Tour organizers’ statement about Panda Global seeking to sabotage competitors in the Smash Bros. scene, it seems there are still some sore spots and loose ends here. However, it’s also interesting that Nintendo both continues to insist it never demanded the SWT 2022 Finals be canceled and that it’s still open to partnerships and circuits beyond Panda Cup. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details and updates in this story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola