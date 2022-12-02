Nintendo issues extended statement on Smash World Tour 2022 Finals & 2023 license

The Super Smash Bros. esports scene was hit hard this last week when, seemingly out of nowhere, the Smash World Tour 2022 Finals were canceled and the possibility of 2023 events were in doubt. Nintendo has issued a brief statement before on the matter, but it recently released a broader statement about its part in the Finals cancellation and why it wouldn’t be offering SWT a license for 2023 events. Despite pulling the commercial license, Nintendo once again claims it didn’t tell the SWT organizers not to host the finals.
This statement was issued to IGN in the wake of the cancellation of Smash World Tour 2022 Finals and the organizers’ statement on both that cancellation and the licensing for 2023 events. Previously, Nintendo stated that while it could not come to an agreement with SWT on a 2023 circuit, it also didn’t demand that SWT cancel the Finals “considering the negative impact on the players who were already planning to participate.” Instead, Nintendo insists that its decision not to offer a license to SWT for 2023 was based on its own assessment and evaluation of SWT activity. It also claims the decision was entirely unaffected by Panda Global.
The full statement by Nintendo can be read below:
Given that multiple sources have corroborated the Smash World Tour organizers’ statement about Panda Global seeking to sabotage competitors in the Smash Bros. scene, it seems there are still some sore spots and loose ends here. However, it’s also interesting that Nintendo both continues to insist it never demanded the SWT 2022 Finals be canceled and that it’s still open to partnerships and circuits beyond Panda Cup. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details and updates in this story.
