Black Friday 2019 PC gaming deals - Laptops, desktops, and more
Shacknews has collected all the best Black Friday deals for your PC gaming needs, including laptops, desktops, individual components, and more.
The EVO16-S retains the gaming chops of its larger siblings while being significantly more portable.
The folks at Corsair have announced the acquisition of gaming system building company Origin PC.
The newest prototype from Origin PC looks to be a promising addition to the growing line-up of premium standing desks.
We spoke with one of the biggest names in PC gaming about their new technology
The Shacknews team is wrapping up our CES 2019 coverage, highlighting the very best TVs, laptops, gaming accessories, and innovative products that we saw this week in Las Vegas.
In addition to new gaming laptops, Origin teased a new small form-factor PC called the Cube.
You don't need to sacrifice mobility to have enthusiast-class gaming and productivity performance, thanks to the folks over at Origin PC.
The Chronos VR is Origin PC's attempt at bringing VR-Ready hardware to a small form factor design. Were they successful? Our review.
The perfect laptop for gamers.