Black Friday 2019 PC gaming deals - Laptops, desktops, and more

Black Friday is now upon us. It is that special time of year when retailers begin blood feuds with each other in an attempt to sell discount electronics to the masses. The winner of this war can be you if you know which deals to look for. Our crack team of deal-hunting specialists has combed the depths of the internet to find the best deals to take your PC gaming experience to the next level. Below you will find a collection of gaming laptops, individual components to help you build or upgrade your own PC, and a few peripherals for good measure.

Gaming laptop Black Friday deals 2019

If you are making the jump from consoles or just looking to upgrade from your current rig, these systems are up to the task and give you the best bang for the buck.

NewEgg

MSI 15.6" Intel Core i7 9th Gen NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti 512GB SSD Gaming Laptop - $799 after MIR ($350 off)



GIGABYTE 15.6" Intel Core i7 9th Gen NVIDIA RTX 2070 512GB SSD Gaming Laptop - $1599 ($600 off)



ASUS 17.3" Intel Core i9 NVIDIA RTX 2080 512GB SSD Gaming Laptop - $2389 ($1100 off)

Best Buy

ASUS - 15.6" Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 - 512GB SSD Gaming Laptop - $579 ($270 off)



Dell - 17.3" Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 1TB Hard Drive + 256GB SSD Gaming Laptop - $1099 ($400 off)



MSI - 15.6" Intel Core i7 - 32GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 512GB SSD Gaming Laptop - $1399 ($500 off)

OriginPC

EVO16-S RTS 16.1” 144Hz Intel Core i7 9750H GeForce RTX 2070 NVME SSD - Starting at $2214 - Free shipping + free games included, such as Remnant, Wolfenstein, Control, My Friend Pedro and more

Maingear

Vector 15.6” 144Hz Intel i7 9750H GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 512GB SSD Gaming Laptop - $1499

Gaming PC Black Friday deals 2019

NewEgg

Skytech AMD Ryzen 5 3600 NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER 16GB RAM 500GB SSD Gaming Desktop - $999 ($280 off)



Skytech AMD Ryzen 5 2600 AMD RX 580 8GB RAM 500GB SSD Gaming Desktop - $639 ($110 off)



ASUS Intel Core i5, NVIDIA GTX 1660 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Gaming Desktop - $769 ($200 off)

Best Buy

CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - 8GB Memory - AMD Radeon RX 580 - 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD Gaming Desktop - $599 ($150 off)



CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT - 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD Gaming Desktop - $1049 ($250 off)



iBUYPOWER Intel Core i7-9700K - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER - 1TB HDD + 480GB SSD Gaming Desktop - $1499 ($300 off)

OriginPC

Neuron RTS Intel Core i7 9700K GeForce RTX 2070 Super 480GB NVME SSD +3TB HDD - Starting at $2330 - Free shipping + free games included, such as Remnant, Wolfenstein, Control, My Friend Pedro and more

Maingear

VYBE Stage 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GeForce RTX 2060 256GB NVME SSD + 1TB HDD - $1349



VYBE Stage 4 Intel Core i7 9900K GeForce RTX 2080 Super 512GB NVME SSD + 2TB HDD - $2499

Gaming monitor Black Friday deals 2019

Every serious gaming rig needs a great display. Step up your game with one of these excellent high-refresh gaming monitors.

Best Buy

Dell S2716DGR 27” 1440p G-Sync Monitor - $349 ($250 off)



Asus VG248QE 24” 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Monitor - $169 ($110 off)

PC component Black Friday deals 2019

If you are building a new system or simply upgrading your current machine, these Black Friday deals will help you get the most performance for your dollar.

Be sure to check back with us as we continue to update these PC gaming deals over the course of Black Friday. While you’re here, take a look at our Black Friday 2019 Hub for even more promotions, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4!



*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using the links provided in this article.