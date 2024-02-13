Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Q4 2024 earnings results miss EPS and revenue estimates The gaming peripheral company came up short against expectations for its most recent quarterly earnings results.

Corsair Gaming (stock symbol: CRSR) was one of the most recent tech and gaming companies to report on its earnings results for the previous season this week. The company, unfortunately, did not overcome analyst expectations for its Q4 2024, coming up short against both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates by Wall Street and industry analysts.

Corsair Gaming announced its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website early this week. The company put up a revenue of about $417.3 million USD, but that was short of the $429 million that was expected by Wall Street. It’s a similar story on the EPS front where the company put up a final non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 per share. That was under the Wall Street estimate that called for $0.25 per share, as well as being under the Earnings Whisper number set at $0.26 per share.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) stock value dipped and then bounced around following the release of the company's Q4 2024 earnings results.

Corsair has amassed quite an impressive stable of gaming hardware brands under its wing over the last few years. Among its brands are the Elgato streaming company, SCUF controllers, Origin PC building and, most recently, Drop mechanical keyboard company. It’s an impressive grouping of brands to be sure, but Corsair is still remaining cautious in its outlook for the next fiscal year. In its full year guidance, Corsair shared that it expects to achieve $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion USD in revenue. The average falls substantially below the $1.6 billion analysts were expecting to see.

Corsair Gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away in the slightest, but it also sounds like the company is playing it cautious in the time ahead. As more companies report on their recent fiscal earnings, stay tuned for continued financial reporting here at Shacknews.