Holiday gift guide 2019: VR headsets, games, and peripherals
Find out more about the best VR headsets, games, and other gifts you should be on the lookout for this year.
Find out more about the best VR headsets, games, and other gifts you should be on the lookout for this year.
Codemasters' outstanding rally title now includes VR support for PC players.
The sixth Oculus Connect conference will take place in San Jose later this year featuring talks and new VR game announcements. Here's all the details on Oculus Connect 6.
Shacknews speaks with nDreams at E3 2019 Judges Week to get the inside scoop on Phantom: Covert Op, a VR shooter with a kayak-bound hero.
A man, his kayak, his guns, and all the ammo he can carry make this new VR title from nDreams very fun and immersive. Check out our preview from E3 Judges Week.
Pick up an Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch bundle for $350 with the return of this Black Friday sale.
From the perspective of an art director, a lot had to be re-thought when shaping VR experiences for players.
In a future where most jobs are automated, what is the purpose of humanity? Put on your VR HMD and your virtual VR HMD and find out.
What will Carmack's focus be after the Oculus Quest launch? He may have given us a clue during OC5.
Looks like the project is still ongoing, for now.