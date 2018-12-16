Tomb Raider developer Troy Horton passes away
Horton was a developer on the Tomb Raider during its inception.
Horton was a developer on the Tomb Raider during its inception.
Sad news for fans of the extremely popular mobile app HQ Trivia today, as CEO Colin Kroll was found dead of an apparent drug overdose.
The Cynical Brit who became one of the faces of gaming based on his wits, work ethic, and honesty died on Thursday, according to his wife.
id co-founder John Carmack described van Waveren as 'the best developer I ever worked with.'
Greg Burke made the difficult decision to part ways with his Wii U to fund his Nintendo Switch prepurchase. He filmed the process for our enjoyment. Please take a look.
The developers of Wolfenstein 3D, Rise of the Triad, Duke Nukem 3D, and other games say goodbye to their friend and colleague.