Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has passed away Akira Toriyama was well known for his work as an artist on Chrono Trigger as well as creating the immensely popular Dragon Ball series.

Akira Toriyama, a titan of the manga and anime industry, has passed away at the age of 68. Akira Toriyama is well known for his creations as well as his work on popular video games, including the creation of the Dragon Ball series.

On March 7, 2024, the Dragon Ball official site made the announcement that Akira Toriyama had passed away at the start of the month on March 1, 2024 due to an acute subdural hematoma. Toriyama was 68 years old at the time of his death, with some 45 years of this time on earth spent creating worlds readers and players fell in love with.



Source: Bird Studio

Fans will no doubt be aware of his creations like Dr. Slump and the incredibly popular Dragon Ball series. Toriyama also played a major role as a character designer for games like Chrono Trigger, Dragon Quest, and even the Blue Dragon series.

The announcement on the Dragon Ball site also mentions that Toriyama had been in the process of creating several works. Whether these will see the light of day remains to be seen.

Toriyama’s family held a private funeral service with “very few” relatives. Bird Studio, the company behind Dragon Ball, seeks to follow Toriyama’s wishes and will not be accepting flowers, gifts, or any other offerings. Shacknews wishes the best to Akira Toriyama's friends and family.