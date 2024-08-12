New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rachael Lillis, the original voice of Misty and Jessie in Pokemon, dies at 46

Lillis passed away this weekend after a battle with breast cancer.
Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
2

Rachael Lillis, an American voice actress most known for her roles as Misty and Jessie in the English version of the Pokemon anime, died this past weekend after a battle with breast cancer. She was 46 years-old.

The news of Rachael Lillis’ passing was shared by Veronica Taylor, the original voice of Ash Ketchum, on social media. Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing,” the statement reads. Taylor also writes that support from fans following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis had a positive impact on Lillis.

Jessie, James, and Meowth in the Pokemon anime.

Source: The Pokemon Company.

Fans and voice actors paid tribute to Rachael Lillis following the news of her passing. Many pointed to her roles as Misty, Jessie, and even Jigglypuff in the English version of the Pokemon TV show as some of her beloved performances.

Shacknews sends our condolences to Rachael Lillis’ family and friends during this difficult time.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

