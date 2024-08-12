Rachael Lillis, the original voice of Misty and Jessie in Pokemon, dies at 46 Lillis passed away this weekend after a battle with breast cancer.

Rachael Lillis, an American voice actress most known for her roles as Misty and Jessie in the English version of the Pokemon anime, died this past weekend after a battle with breast cancer. She was 46 years-old.

The news of Rachael Lillis’ passing was shared by Veronica Taylor, the original voice of Ash Ketchum, on social media. Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing,” the statement reads. Taylor also writes that support from fans following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis had a positive impact on Lillis.



Fans and voice actors paid tribute to Rachael Lillis following the news of her passing. Many pointed to her roles as Misty, Jessie, and even Jigglypuff in the English version of the Pokemon TV show as some of her beloved performances.

Shacknews sends our condolences to Rachael Lillis’ family and friends during this difficult time.