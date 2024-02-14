Suikoden & Eiyuden Chronicle director Yoshitaka Murayama passes away at 54 Murayama was best known for creating the Suikoden franchise, but he was also directing the fast-approaching Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Sad news in the gaming industry this month as Yoshitaka Murayama, the creator of the Suikoden franchise, lead at Rabbit & Bear Studios, and director of the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has passed away at the age of 54. Murayama was said to have suffered complications with an illness.

Murayama’s passing was reported directly by Rabbit & Bear Studios with a statement on the studio’s website.

Murayama first began this journey of the creation of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 2020 through the support of his very loving fans on Kickstarter. Throughout the three-plus-year-development of the game, it was always the passion from his fans that continued to drive his creative vision and motivate him to put his all into the project.



His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as scenario writer was finished but as his co-workers and friends, it saddens us to know that he won’t get to see the reactions from his fans.

Yoshitaka Murayama had been instrumental in the creation of Suikoden and was directing Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes as a spiritual successor to his and Konami's original, beloved series.

Murayama helped launch the Suikoden franchise. He would direct the first two games of the series before leaving Konami in 2002 for greener pastures. In 2020, he became a lead at Rabbit & Bear Studios and launched a Kickstarter for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. That Kickstarter was immensely successful, raising more than three times the asking amount in just a handful of days. Hundred Heroes has been in development since. It was also delayed, but was finally set for a release in April 2024.

It’s a massive shame that Murayama won’t see his passionate work come to fruition, but Rabbit & Bear are still set on launching the game on schedule in honor of Murayama’s contributions. As we wait to see how the game turns out, stay tuned for further updates. Regardless, Shacknews wishes the best to Yoshitaka Murayama's friends and family.