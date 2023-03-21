Nvidia & Adobe partner to co-develop new generation of advanced generative AI models
Nvidia is also working with Adobe to streamline integration of generative AI into creative workflow for artists and marketers.
Nvidia is also working with Adobe to streamline integration of generative AI into creative workflow for artists and marketers.
During its GTC 2023 Keynote, NVIDIA touched on how it's working to speed up the design of its semiconductor chips.
Nvidia and Medtronic are developing a network based on Nvidia's cuQuantum computing technology to aid in medical technology and procedures.
During NVIDIA's GTC 2023 Keynote, CEO Jensen Huang proclaimed ChatGPT the 'fastest growing application in history'.
Tune in to NVIDIA GTC 2023 as founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote speech on AI and the future of the technology.