NVIDIA claims ChatGPT is the fastest growing app in history During NVIDIA's GTC 2023 Keynote, CEO Jensen Huang proclaimed ChatGPT the 'fastest growing application in history'.

Generative AI apps like ChatGPT have certainly taken the world by storm, and this has been noticed by companies like NVIDIA (NVDA). During NVIDIA’s GTC 2023 Keynote, CEO Jensen Huang took a moment to remark on the success of apps like Midjourney and ChatGPT.

According to Huang, ChatGPT has attracted over a hundred million users in a matter of months, making it the “fastest growing application in history.”

“ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, and Midjourney have awakened the world to Generative AI. These applications’ ease-of-use and impressive capabilities attracted over a hundred million users in just a few months. ChatGPT is the fastest growing application in history,” said Huang.

NVIDIA had ChatGPT write a poem about the company and AI to demonstrate the app's many capabilities.



Following this, Huang goes on to talk about some of the things that have attracted people to ChatGPT. For example, the fact that “no training is necessary” and that users can “just ask these models to do something.”

The prompts can be precise or ambiguous. If not clear, through conversation, ChatGPT learns your intentions. The generated text is beyond impressive. ChatGPT can compose memos and poems, paraphrase a research paper, solve math problems, highlight key points of a contract, and even code software programs.

Huang then goes deeper into the many developments that have led to the creation of Generative AI like ChatGPT. Overall, it’s interesting to hear the assertion that ChatGPT is the “fastest growing application in history” and to see companies like NVIDIA taking note of its many potential uses. For more on Nvidia’s thoughts on ChatGPT, and other matters, be sure to check out the GTC 2023 Keynote.

