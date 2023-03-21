Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

NVIDIA claims ChatGPT is the fastest growing app in history

During NVIDIA's GTC 2023 Keynote, CEO Jensen Huang proclaimed ChatGPT the 'fastest growing application in history'.
Morgan Shaver
NVIDIA
Generative AI apps like ChatGPT have certainly taken the world by storm, and this has been noticed by companies like NVIDIA (NVDA). During NVIDIA’s GTC 2023 Keynote, CEO Jensen Huang took a moment to remark on the success of apps like Midjourney and ChatGPT.

According to Huang, ChatGPT has attracted over a hundred million users in a matter of months, making it the “fastest growing application in history.”

“ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, and Midjourney have awakened the world to Generative AI. These applications’ ease-of-use and impressive capabilities attracted over a hundred million users in just a few months. ChatGPT is the fastest growing application in history,” said Huang.

NVIDIA asking ChatGPT to write a poem about the company and AI as shown in real time during the GTC 2023 Keynote
NVIDIA had ChatGPT write a poem about the company and AI to demonstrate the app's many capabilities.

© NVIDIA

Following this, Huang goes on to talk about some of the things that have attracted people to ChatGPT. For example, the fact that “no training is necessary” and that users can “just ask these models to do something.”

Huang then goes deeper into the many developments that have led to the creation of Generative AI like ChatGPT. Overall, it’s interesting to hear the assertion that ChatGPT is the “fastest growing application in history” and to see companies like NVIDIA taking note of its many potential uses. For more on Nvidia’s thoughts on ChatGPT, and other matters, be sure to check out the GTC 2023 Keynote.

And to catch up with other NVIDIA news, we’ve got some previous coverage you may find interesting as well, including NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang previously stating that “AI is at an inflection point,” and how NVIDIA (NVDA) issued Q1 2024 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

