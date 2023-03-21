Nvidia partners with Medtronic to build AI network platform for medical devices Nvidia and Medtronic are developing a network based on Nvidia's cuQuantum computing technology to aid in medical technology and procedures.

During its GTC keynote presentation today, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shard that the company has moved to partner with leading global healthcare technology provider Medtronic to develop a new AI network platform for use in medical technology and devices. This collaboration will begin with Nvidia integrating cutting edge AI technologies into Medtronic’s existing GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module.

Huang shared word of this partnership during the GTC 2023 keynote presentation on March 21, 2023. It was there, as Huang shared the latest details on Nvidia’s AI technologies and upcoming improvements, that he also shared that Nvidia AI technology will be used in Medtronic technology to boost efficiency and bring “new AI-based solutions to patient care.”

“The companies will integrate NVIDIA healthcare and edge AI technologies into Medtronic’s GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, developed and manufactured by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.” Nvidia wrote in a press release related to the collaboration. “GI Genius is the first FDA-cleared, AI-assisted colonoscopy tool to help physicians detect polyps that can lead to colorectal cancer.”

Medtronic's GI Genius is an endoscopic system that already uses Nvidia's Holoscan technology, and will use its AI technology to aid in detecting colon cancer early.

Source: Nvidia

Nvidia goes on to explain how integration of its AI technology into GI Genius will boost the latter’s capabilities:

GI Genius has been designed to host a suite of AI algorithms and integrating the NVIDIA Clara healthcare platform could allow Medtronic to scale development of algorithms for real-time procedures, potentially accelerating AI innovation for better patient care.

AI has been a hot trend as of late, especially with the blow-up of popularity in AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. Throughout the craze, Jensen Huang has been a huge supporter and proponent of the growth of the tech behind it, with Nvidia particularly positioned to capitalize on the craze and move the technology forward.

The collaboration of Nvidia’s AI technology with Medtronic medical technology will be interesting to observe as the two put their plans into motion. For more from the GTC keynote, be sure to check out our further Nvidia coverage.