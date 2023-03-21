Watch the NVIDIA GTC 2023 livestream here Tune in to NVIDIA GTC 2023 as founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote speech on AI and the future of the technology.

NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference, also known as GTC, is occurring this week, with developers coming together to discuss the future of technology. This year’s event looks to have a special focus on artificial intelligence, which has rocketed into public discourse with the various chatbots out there. Tune in to the NVIDIA GTC livestream, featuring CEO Jensen Huang, right here on Shacknews.

The NVIDIA GTC 2023 livestream is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on March 21, 2023. The show will have a keynote presentation by none other than NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

According to an official blog post by NVIDIA, Huang will be delivering a speech focused on the future of AI and NVIDIA’s position in the artificial intelligence race. NVIDIA has long touted the benefit of AI, especially in relation to its various processes. But now that ChatGPT has come along, AI has seeped from computing and number-crunching into the public domain as the layman engages with this genesis of intelligence.

