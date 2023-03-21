Nvidia & Adobe partner to co-develop new generation of advanced generative AI models Nvidia is also working with Adobe to streamline integration of generative AI into creative workflow for artists and marketers.

AI and art have been a touchy subject for some time as traditional and digital artists debate the creative rights and use of art and assets in AI generative images, but Nvidia is still working to advance AI imagery alongside Adobe. The two have announced a new partnership to develop a generation of advanced AI generative models which can be used by creators and marketers to streamline content creation and workflow.

Jensen Huang announced Nvidia’s new partnership with Adobe during the GTC 2023 keynote on March 21, 2023. The goal of the collaboration is to utilize AI imagery tools like Nvidia Picasso to create AI models for advanced generative imagery which will then be stored and utilized via Adobe’s Creative Cloud technology.

“Generative AI provides powerful new tools to empower unprecedented creativity,” said Nvidia VP of Corporate Marketing and Developer Programs Greg Estes. “With NVIDIA Picasso and Adobe tools like Creative Cloud, we’ll be able to bring the transformational capabilities of generative AI to enterprises to help them explore more ideas to efficiently produce and scale incredible creative content and digital experiences.”

With Nvidia and Adobe's new partnership, the two will develop better AI models for use in commercial and creative image design.

Source: Nvidia

AI art has been a hot button matter in general, but Jensen Huang claimed during the GTC keynote that Nvidia and Adobe are also developing AI-driven tools for proper image attribution and security.

“To protect artist rights, Adobe is developing with a focus on commercial viability and proper content attribution, powered by Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative,” Huang explained.

Whether this assuages fears over the ever encroaching state of AI in art or simply fuels the fire, it seems Nvidia and Adobe are all in on continuing to develop the technology and tools for AI art and AI generative imagery to grow. For more from the GTC 2023 keynote, be sure to check out our further Nvidia coverage.