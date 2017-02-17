Nintendo Accounts will continue on the next gen system in the year 20XX
It looks like Nintendo Switch Online, or some form of it, is already planned to be a part of the ecosystem for further consoles going forward.
Any purchase you make on your Nintendo Switch will be tied to the Nintendo Account you create to use with the console.
Think of a good name. It's yours to keep.