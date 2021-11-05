Nintendo Accounts will continue on the next gen system in the year 20XX It looks like Nintendo Switch Online, or some form of it, is already planned to be a part of the ecosystem for further consoles going forward.

Since the Nintendo Switch launched, Nintendo has expanded on what a Nintendo Account can do for users of its popular consoles and games. Hit or miss, Nintendo Switch Online has brought a multitude of services for players to enjoy throughout Nintendo’s in-game and online ecosystem. It would seem Nintendo also intends to keep Account services rolling well past the Switch’s lifecycle. In a recent report, Nintendo suggested it will grow and expand Nintendo Accounts onto whatever its next-gen console turns out to be.

Nintendo released a special report to accompany its Q2 2022 earnings results on November 5, 2021. Among said reporting, there were a lot of details relating to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo online services, films and other media based on Nintendo products, and much more. Notably, Nintendo spent some time speaking to the future of Nintendo Accounts and their role in new systems. The company said Nintendo Accounts won’t be confined to the Switch, but will instead expand onto whatever next gen system it comes up with to continue to provide new and existing services to Nintendo players.

Where Nintendo Accounts started with the Switch, Nintendo intends to make sure its online services continue onto and expand on whatever next-gen console it comes up with.

This should come as good news to those who want to keep all of the good stuff they’ve had from Nintendo Switch on the new consoles. There’s still no telling exactly what form Nintendo’s next console will take. While rumors were abound about a 4K Nintendo Switch before the OLED model launched (although those rumors turned out to be currently fake despite their insistence), Nintendo has said little about the next-gen beyond the fact that there are no currently active or open plans for what comes after the OLED.

Even so, whatever form the next-gen Nintendo console takes, it looks like Nintendo Accounts will continue to be part of the equation. Hopefully that also means we don’t lose an ecosystem full of games and services like we did with the Wii/3DS era and the Virtual Console. Stay tuned as we continue to follow with more information and Nintendo news.