New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

There are now over 330 million Nintendo Accounts

Account holders span various platforms including Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile devices.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Nintendo has announced that there are over 330 million Nintendo Accounts. These accounts are what players use to connect with Nintendo Switch and mobile games, with users spanning 164 countries, even in regions where Switch consoles are not sold.

Nintendo Account slide from the policy briefing

Source: Nintendo

There are now over 330 million users with Nintendo Accounts, the company reported on November 7, 2023 in its policy briefing document. This figure is as of the end of September and takes into account 164 countries, with Nintendo stating the broad audience base.

“Even in regions where Nintendo Switch is not sold, our mobile applications have brought the Nintendo Account system to a wide range of users around the world,” the Nintendo policy briefing states. “We will strive to further spread Nintendo Account and grow it into a vital business foundation for Nintendo heading into the future.”

Nintendo Switch console availability map

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo also provided a map of Nintendo Switch availability. What’s interesting is that Nintendo notes that even in regions where users cannot buy a Switch, that the mobile applications have brought users into the fold. Presumably, should Nintendo Switch consoles be available in the currently-unavailable countries, Nintendo will be able to transition some of these account holders into Nintendo Switch Annual Playing Users. The Big N today announced that the Annual Playing Users number has reached 117 million, up from 108 million of the same period in 2022.

There was plenty of new information about Nintendo today, including the reveal that Nintendo and Sony are collaborating on a live-action Legend of Zelda movie. Last night Nintendo also announced an increase to its FY2024 financial forecast. Read over our NTDOY page for more.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola