There are now over 330 million Nintendo Accounts

There are now over 330 million users with Nintendo Accounts, the company reported on November 7, 2023 in its policy briefing document. This figure is as of the end of September and takes into account 164 countries, with Nintendo stating the broad audience base.

“Even in regions where Nintendo Switch is not sold, our mobile applications have brought the Nintendo Account system to a wide range of users around the world,” the Nintendo policy briefing states. “We will strive to further spread Nintendo Account and grow it into a vital business foundation for Nintendo heading into the future.”

Nintendo also provided a map of Nintendo Switch availability. What’s interesting is that Nintendo notes that even in regions where users cannot buy a Switch, that the mobile applications have brought users into the fold. Presumably, should Nintendo Switch consoles be available in the currently-unavailable countries, Nintendo will be able to transition some of these account holders into Nintendo Switch Annual Playing Users. The Big N today announced that the Annual Playing Users number has reached 117 million, up from 108 million of the same period in 2022.

