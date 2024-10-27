How to transfer Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save data Players that want to transfer their data to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will need to link their Nintendo Accounts.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is coming soon (or already here) and save data transfer is an important part of continuing your campground keeper career. The good news is that transferring your Pocket Camp data to the new game is easy; all you need to do is ensure you have a Nintendo Account and have linked the two together.

How to transfer Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save data

Save data transfer from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is done using a Nintendo Account. If you haven’t already, ensure you have made a Nintendo Account before you attempt to link the two platforms together. The Pocket Camp FAQ has a page dedicated to all of the following information.

After you have made a Nintendo Account, you can link to the two together and prepare to transfer the save data by doing the following:

Open Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Tap the Menu button Select Misc. Touch About Changing Devices Choose Store Save Data Log in with your Nintendo Account Tap Let’s do it!

This will begin the data save process, after which you can tap Close Game. This data is stored for seven days, so it’s worth doing this closer to the release of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, which is scheduled for December 3, 2024. Keep in mind, Pocket Camp will be unavailable on November 28, 2024, so that’s your deadline.

To transfer the data to Pocket Camp Complete, do the next steps:

Open Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete Tap Start and then tap Continue Log in to your Nintendo Account Select Transfer Wait for the save data to download and then tap OK

Once this is done, you will have successfully transferred your save data from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete.

What save data is transferred to Pocket Camp Complete?



Source: Nintendo

After you have saved your data and then transferred it to Pocket Camp Complete, you will see basically everything you owned now in the new game. The 12-minute deep dive highlighted all of the features and elements that will be transferred:

Your player level

The bells you own

Friendship levels with animals

All the animals you’ve befriended

Items in your inventory and warehouse

Layout of your campsite, cabin, and camper

Current and saved outfits

The only things that won’t transfer across are Leaf Tickets and Pocket Camp Club. This is because Leaf Tickets are being replaced with Leaf Tokens which can be earned in-game and the Pocket Camp Club content is being added to the game as standard.

With your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save data transferred, you can start enjoying Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete and continue your work as the campground manager. Be sure to keep an eye on our Pocket Camp Complete page for more help with the game.