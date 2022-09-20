Nintendo ending Facebook & Twitter account login support in October You'll no longer be able to sign in to your Nintendo Account using your linked Facebook or Twitter accounts starting October 25.

Nintendo had some bad news to share today for people who use their linked Facebook or Twitter accounts to sign in to their Nintendo Account, as it’ll no longer be possible to do this starting on October 25. After October 25, you’ll be required to use the email address or username associated with your Nintendo Account in order to sign in.

As of October 25, 2022, it will no longer be possible to link a Facebook or Twitter account to a Nintendo Account. This means that it will no longer be possible to use a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to a Nintendo Account, or to create a new Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account.



You will still be able to sign in or create a new Nintendo Account with your Google or Apple account. It will also no longer be possible to participate in My Nintendo missions that involve linking your Nintendo Account to a Facebook or Twitter account to earn My Nintendo Points. The discontinuation time may be pushed back due to system issues.



We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account.

As of 10/25/2022, it will no longer be possible to sign in to a Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account.



More info on signing in from 10/25/2022:https://t.co/hxcwFP1O9s

Not only will you no longer be able to sign in using your Facebook and Twitter accounts, you also won’t be able to participate in My Nintendo missions tied to linking your Nintendo Account to your Facebook or Twitter account in order to earn My Nintendo Points after October 25. As such, it might be worthwhile knocking those My Nintendo missions out while you still can.

With that being said, it’s nice to hear that you’ll still be able to do things like sign in or create a new Nintendo Account using your Google or Apple accounts. Nintendo also shared instructions on signing in after October 25 using your Nintendo Account email address, or Sign-In ID, and password. Note the password will need to be the one for your Nintendo Account specifically, not your Facebook or Twitter password (unless they’re the same, of course).

You won't be able to sign in to your Nintendo Account using your Facebook or Twitter accounts starting October 25.



For more on signing into your Nintendo Account after October 25, be sure to read through the information shared by Nintendo on its support site. Now that you’re caught up with Nintendo’s upcoming changes tied to singing into your Nintendo Account, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Are you someone who prefers using Facebook or Twitter to sign in? Let us know in Chatty!

