Free-to-play KartRider: Drift is coming to Xbox One
This cartoony racer is going to be making its way to Xbox One with all its free-to-play charms.
We had a chance to learn more about the upcoming changes to MapleStory and MapleStory 2 during this year's MapleStory Fest.
Shacknews recently got our hands on Rocket Arena at E3 Judges Week. Check out our preview of the 3v3 FPS arena game.
To celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Battle Lines is getting a major update that will add in over 100 new cards.
Nexon's founder is in the market to sell off his controlling interest of the company.
The wording of this major reveal seems to imply that the studio will invest a lot of energy into virtual reality experiences.
Tired of the overabundance of fantasy-based collectible card games? Marvel and Nexon are teaming up for something a little more contemporary.
The Fair Trade Commission has also required the companies review and reform their monetization practices.
The game's publisher blamed LawBreakers for poor performance during the quarter and targeted PUBG as the main culprit.
In just a couple weeks, Nexon America's fresh take on the MOBA genre leaves Early Access and fans can earn some in-game rewards by promoting the new trailer.