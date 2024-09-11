Dave the Diver developer established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexon The South Korean company has established Mintrocket as a corporation and plans to expand the brand.

Mintrocket, the studio behind Dave the Diver, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexon Korea. Jaeho Hwang, the head of Mintrocket division, has been nominated at the new corporation’s first CEO.

On September 11, 2024, Nexon announced it will establish its Mintrocket studio as a corporation and that it would now be a wholly owned subsidiary of the South Korean publisher. Furthermore, Nexon will aim to expand the Mintrocket brand and reputation in order to develop “highly innovative games.”

Nexon notes that Mintrocket’s focus on “highly-engaging small-scale games” is a contrast to the company’s large scale games. It seems as though Nexon is continuing to try and target both forms of video games.

Mintrocket broke onto the scene with the release of its immensely popular title, Dave the Diver. The game saw mass appeal and was even nominated for Best Indie Game at The Game Awards 2023 despite not being developed by an independent studio. Shacknews’ own Donovan Erskine called it a “surprise hit” in his review and praised its addictive gameplay loop.

Mintrocket hasn’t been sitting back and cruising since the release of Dave the Diver, the team actually announced a new PvP game called Wakerunners and they appear to be working on title called Nakwon: Last Paradise.