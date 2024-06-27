New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: The First Descendant - How it's different from Destiny 2

Ready for a third-person looter shooter with giant bosses?
If third-person, four-person co-op against giant bosses in the form of a looter shooter sounds good to you, let me introduce you to The First Descendant. We had the chance to chat with the folks behind The First Descendant recently. Please take a look.

If you’d like to learn more, you can check out The First Descendant on Steam, and you can follow along with all our ongoing coverage by visiting our E4 Remake hub on Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

