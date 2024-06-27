E4 Remake: The First Descendant - How it's different from Destiny 2 Ready for a third-person looter shooter with giant bosses?

If third-person, four-person co-op against giant bosses in the form of a looter shooter sounds good to you, let me introduce you to The First Descendant. We had the chance to chat with the folks behind The First Descendant recently. Please take a look.

