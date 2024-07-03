The First Descendant maintenance and server status Check the server status for The First Descendant in instances of maintenance or outages.

The First Descendant features a vast world filled with unique enemies to battle and treasure to gather. As an online multiplayer game, you’ll need a constant connection to the servers in order to play. If you’re having issues logging in, you can check the server status for The First Descendant right here.

The First Descendant server status



Source: Nexon

If you’re receiving an error message when trying to log into The First Descendant, it’s likely that the servers are down for maintenance or are experiencing outages. Pay a visit to the official X account for The First Descendant, as Nexon uses this profile to communicate updates regarding the servers.

We have noticed that game connections are temporarily unavailable.



■ Details

- Game connection error

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this error.



We are promptly working to identify the cause and resolve it. Once it’s resolved, we will make a prompt notice. pic.twitter.com/pznI80etkz — The First Descendant (@FirstDescendant) July 3, 2024

If there is no word of outages or server maintenance, there’s a chance that the issue could be the result of the platform you’re playing on. Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam are all subject to outages or maintenance of their own, which could hinder your ability to play The First Descendant. Check in with those respective platforms’ support pages to see if there are any reported outages or maintenance.

That’s how you can see the maintenance and server status for The First Descendant. If you’re interested in learning more about The First Descendant, check out the interview we did with the developers for E4 Remake.