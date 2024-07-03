New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The First Descendant maintenance and server status

Check the server status for The First Descendant in instances of maintenance or outages.
Donovan Erskine
Nexon
1

The First Descendant features a vast world filled with unique enemies to battle and treasure to gather. As an online multiplayer game, you’ll need a constant connection to the servers in order to play. If you’re having issues logging in, you can check the server status for The First Descendant right here.

The First Descendant server status

Players approaching a large robotic creature.

Source: Nexon

If you’re receiving an error message when trying to log into The First Descendant, it’s likely that the servers are down for maintenance or are experiencing outages. Pay a visit to the official X account for The First Descendant, as Nexon uses this profile to communicate updates regarding the servers.

If there is no word of outages or server maintenance, there’s a chance that the issue could be the result of the platform you’re playing on. Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam are all subject to outages or maintenance of their own, which could hinder your ability to play The First Descendant. Check in with those respective platforms’ support pages to see if there are any reported outages or maintenance.

That’s how you can see the maintenance and server status for The First Descendant. If you’re interested in learning more about The First Descendant, check out the interview we did with the developers for E4 Remake.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

