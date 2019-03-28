Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date moved up to July 2022
Nintendo has announced that the next entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles series will arrive sooner than expected.
Monolith Soft is advertising a variety of openings on its website for a new entry in the Legend of Zelda series.
What could the extra staff be for?
Blades, blasts, and just the right amount of plot exposition await in the latest Xenoblade Chronicles 2 trailer.
It is time to return to Mordor, Shackers. These Orcs aren't going to murder themselves. Shadow of War is nearly here. Our review.
Xenoblade Chronicles X is an enormous game, both in terms of its world's size and the length of its adventure. It will take a lot of patience to grasp everything it has to offer, but is it worth it? Our review.
Nintendo and Monolith Soft showed off more of Xenoblade Chronicles X on the PAX Prime 2015 show floor, while also announcing that the game will receive a special edition.
Monolith Soft, developer of Xenoblade Chronicles, is working on a brand new open-world JRPG for Wii U.
Xenoblade Chronicles, a classically-styled JRPG for Wii developed by Monolith Soft, will be getting a US release, Nintendo has confirmed.