Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has arrived, bringing about the latest entry in the JRPG franchise. As players jump in to see all the game has to offer, they’ll find that combat is a major component of gameplay. To successfully dispatch all of the enemies the game throws at you, you’ll want to have some decent combos in your repertoire. With that in mind, let’s look at some combo strings in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Combo String Guide - Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are two main combo styles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, dazes and launches. For daze combos players will want to utilize the following attack sequence: Break>Topple>Daze>Burst. To execute a launch combo, you’ll want to use this sequence: Break>Topple>Launch>Smash. Players can direct the NPC party members to prioritize dazing or launching opponents. The combat section of the Tips page provides more information on combos, including the combo route director, where players will decide between Smashes and Bursts.

These are some early combo moves that you can do with four of the playable characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Noah (Swordfighter class): Sword Strike (From a Side attack, causes Break)

Lanz (Heavy Guard class): Bull Rush (Causes Topple to enemies in Break state)

Eunie (Medic Gunner class): Myopic Screen (Causes Daze to enemies in Topple state)

Sena (Ogre class): Pressure Drop (Causes Launch to enemies in Topple state)

As players progress through the game, they will unlock more classes, which bring additional Arts, meaning new combo options to use in battle. As players add more Arts to their arsenal, they can get more experimental in their combat approach.

That’s a basic introduction to combo strings in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. If you’re still on the fence about picking up the game, consider checking out our Shacknews review. For more guides to help you on your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 journey, stick with Shacknews.