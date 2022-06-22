Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass detailed during Nintendo Direct During the recent Xenoblade Chronicles 3-focused Nintendo Direct, Nintendo detailed the post-launch content plans for the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to be the next grand chapter in the action-RPG franchise, giving players a new world to explore with all-new characters and mechanics. However, there will be more than few things coming to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 after it launches. Nintendo recently detailed an Expansion Pass for the game which will feature a collection of post-launch content including cosmetic items, new quests, and some new story content.

Nintendo went into detail on what will be in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass during the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 22, 2022. Reportedly, after Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on July 29, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, there will be a collection of content coming to the game in the months after, starting with a pack of “helpful items” and alternate character outfit colors that will come out on the game’s launch day. There are also said to be new characters coming with new quests, new outfits, and an entire new story story scenario. It can all be bought separately, or bundled in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass for $29.99 USD.

It would appear that Nintendo has plans for substantial content for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 going all the way through December 2023 with the Expansion Pass.

Nintendo was even able to share the lowdown on what dates players could expect Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Expansion Pass content:

July 29, 2022 Helpful Items Outfit Color Variants

December 31, 2022 Challenge Battle New Hero Character and Quests New Outfits

April 30, 2023 Challenge Battle New Hero Character and Quests New Outfits

December 31, 2023 Brand-New Story Scenario



With this in mind, it looks like Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft have plans to support Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the long haul over the course of the next couple years.

The game’s release date moved up to July, so we won’t be waiting too long for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 either. Stay tuned for more updates leading up to the game’s launch, as well as the contents of the Expansion Pass as details become available.