Watch the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct here

Here's how you can watch the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Nintendo
1

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the biggest games being released for the Nintendo Switch this year. Set to launch next month, the game will bring about the next chapter in the popular action-RPG series. Prior to that release, Nintedo will be holding a Direct dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, where the publisher will unveil new details on the game. We’ll show you how to watch the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct.

Watch the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct here

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct will take place on June 22, 2022, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its premiere. Nintendo has confirmed that the broadcast will last for 20 minutes, putting it in line with similar presentations.

It hasn’t been specified what exactly will be spotlighted during the Nintendo Direct. It’s likely that we’ll learn about the many facets of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s story and gameplay. If there are any plans for post-launch content in the game, it’s possible we’ll see it announced during this event.

xenoblade chronicles 3 direct

It’s important to note that this Direct is specifically dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It’s not the heavily-rumored June 2022 Nintendo Direct, which has yet to be announced. Viewers should expect to learn more about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and nothing else.

That’s how you can watch the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct. We here at Shacknews will be tuned in and will report any major pieces of news shared during the event. As we get closer to the release of Monolith Soft’s RPG, stick with us for more information on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

