Nintendo Direct may be coming at the end of June, according to reports Nintendo may be holding off on its June 2022 Direct until the end of the month.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the summer gaming news season has been Nintendo’s notable absence. While most of the major players have already held their conferences, Nintendo has yet to announce any plans to host a Direct, which it typically does around this time. Now, new reports are stating that a Nintendo Direct may be planned for the end of the month.

It was during a reaction stream to the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday that Sony Santa Monica writer and former journalist Alanah Pearce claimed that a Nintendo Direct will take place on June 29, 2022. “I don’t know if that’s been announced. You heard it here first,” she said. Pearce then checked her notes and confirmed that was the date she heard. VGC then corroborated that report, stating it also heard that a Nintendo Direct is planned for later this month.

Although Nintendo usually hosts its Directs within days of the other major conferences, this wouldn’t be the first time it shook up plans. In 2020, Nintendo scrapped its plans for a traditional mid-June direct and instead held a mini showcase in July. With E3 not happening this year, there’s nothing that says Nintendo has to stick with the mid-June slot we’re used to seeing it in.

If there is indeed a Nintendo Direct planned for June 29, we likely won’t get official confirmation for at least another week. The Big N has been known to hold off on officially announcing its presentations until just days prior to them taking place.

Of course, we'll be keeping a close eye out for any news on the alleged June 2022 Nintendo Direct, and will report all of the announcement from the showcase if it does indeed happen.