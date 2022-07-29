How long to beat Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Need to know how much time you should set aside to finish Xenoblade Chronicles 3? We've got the info for you right here.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is Monolith Soft and Nintendo’s grand new JRPG adventure for the Switch. Much like previous games in the franchise, it spans hours of world exploration, combat, and story. So, the important question then becomes… How long will it take to clear the full adventure and roll credits? What if you want to do everything Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has to offer? Well, we’ve got your answers on both fronts. Check out how long it takes to beat the game.

How long to beat Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicle 3 will take quite a formidable amount of time to clear if you want to roll credits.

Source: Nintendo

It takes anywhere from 70 to 100 hours to clear Xenoblade Chronicles 3's main adventure and roll credits. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is meaty as all get-out. There’s a lot of core content, world to explore, and secrets to discover. That said, if you just want play through the story and reach the credits, it’s still going to be lengthy. The numbers above are based on both our own experience, as well as other reviewers’ reported time with the game.

That said, what if you want to do it all? What if you want to finish every side quest, defeat every Unique Monster, and meet every single Merchant ‘Pon in the whole game? Well then, you’re probably going to need closer to 150 hours if you want to 100% Xenoblade Chronicles 3. That also means finding and maxing out every single class on every single character. It’s a lot to do and will take quite some grinding to get done, but you’ll have turned over every single stone in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 by that point.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is quite the adventure and we thoroughly enjoyed it in our Shacknews review, so maybe those hours will fly by for you like it did for us. Regardless, you’re in for quite a lengthy adventure. We hope you enjoy it!