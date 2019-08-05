9to5 Elon - Episode 07: Tesla Cybertruck broken window fail memes & hot takes
The gang is back with a special Saturday episode of 9to5 Elon. Check out their Tesla Cybertruck impressions.
The gang is back with a special Saturday episode of 9to5 Elon. Check out their Tesla Cybertruck impressions.
The gang is back after a week off and they tackle all the Tesla and electric vehicle news from the past few weeks.
The 9to5 Elon podcast is back with a look at all the Tesla and EV news from the week. Please take a look.
The gang is back to talk Tesla, hip hop, and universal basic income. Tony does a fine impersonation of Principal Skinner in reaction to Yung Gravy's hit Whip a Tesla song.
Yung Gravy, bbno$ have a new song called Whip A Tesla and we have deciphered the lyrics for you.
We have our first guest on our first real episode of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check out JB's early impressions of his Performance Model 3.
Tesla software V10 is close to its release date, and Elon Musk is tweeting about some features ahead of shipping the operating system update.
The first episode of our new Shacknews podcast, 9to5 Elon, is live! Give it a listen.