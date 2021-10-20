Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2021 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla just released their earnings results for the third quarter of 2021 and shares are reacting in afterhours trading. Check out all of the important details from the report here.

Tesla has just released their latest earnings report, and shares of the electric vehicle company are moving in afterhours trading. The company reported earnings of $1.86/share and revenue of $13.8 billion during Q3 2021, both metrics beating expectations. Check out all of the important details from the earnings press release and the conference call in this article.

Here's a breakdown of Tesla's Q3 2021 earnings report:

Tesla's Q2 2021 Earnings Release

Highlights

Cash

Operating cash flow less capex (free cash flow) of $1.3B in Q3

Net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.5B in Q3

In total, $164M decrease in our cash and cash equivalents in Q3 to $16.1B

Profitability

$2.0B GAAP operating income; 14.6% operating margin in Q3

$1.6B GAAP net income; $2.1B non-GAAP net income (ex-stock-based-compensation) in Q3

30.5% GAAP Automotive gross margin (28.8% ex-credits) in Q3

Operations

Record vehicle production and deliveries in Q3

Started roll out of FSD City Streets Beta to a wider population in October

Summary

The third quarter of 2021 was a record quarter in many respects. We achieved our best-ever net income, operating profit and gross profit. Additionally, we reached an operating margin of 14.6%, exceeding our medium-term guidance of “operating margin in low-teens”.

Perhaps more impressively, this level of profitability was achieved while our ASP2 decreased by 6% YoY in Q3 due to continued mix shift towards lower-priced vehicles. Our operating margin reached an all-time high as we continue to reduce cost at a higher rate than declines in ASP.

EV demand continues to go through a structural shift. We believe the more vehicles we have on the road, the more Tesla owners are able to spread the word about the benefits of EVs. While Fremont factory produced more cars in the last 12 months than in any other year, we believe there is room for continued improvement. Additionally, we continue to ramp Gigafactory Shanghai and build new capacity in Texas and Berlin.

A variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, have been impacting our ability to keep factories running at full speed. We believe our supply chain, engineering and production teams have been dealing with these global challenges with ingenuity, agility and flexibility that is unparalleled in the automotive industry. We would like to thank everyone who helps advance our mission

Revenue

Total revenue grew 57% YoY in Q3. This was primarily achieved through growth in vehicle deliveries, as well as growth in other parts of the business. At the same time, vehicle ASP declined by 6% YoY as the Model S and Model X mix reduced YoY in Q3 due to product updates and as lower ASP vehicles became a larger percentage of our mix.

Profitability

Our operating income improved to $2.0B in Q3 compared to the same period last year, resulting in a 14.6% operating margin. This profit level was reached while incurring SBC expense attributable to the 2018 CEO award of $190M in Q3, primarily driven by a new operational milestone becoming probable.

Operating income increased substantially YoY mainly due to vehicle volume growth and cost reduction. Positive impacts were partially offset by ASP decline, growth in operating expenses, lower regulatory credit revenue, additional supply chain costs, Bitcoin-related impairment of $51M and other items.

Cash

Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents decreased to $16.1B in Q3, driven mainly by net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.5B, partially offset by free cash flow of $1.3B. Our total debt excluding vehicle and energy product financing has fallen to just $2.1B at the end of Q3.

OUTLOOK

Volume

We plan to grow our manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible. Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity, operational efficiency and the capacity and stability of the supply chain.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses.

Profit

We expect our operating margin will continue to grow over time, continuing to reach industry-leading levels with capacity expansion and localization plans underway

Product

We continue to target our first Model Y production builds in Berlin and Austin before the end of the year. The pace of the respective production ramps will be influenced by the successful introduction of many new product and manufacturing technologies in new locations, ongoing supply-chain related challenges and regional permitting. We are making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y.

