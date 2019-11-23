9to5 Elon - Episode 07: Tesla Cybertruck broken window fail memes & hot takes The gang is back with a special Saturday episode of 9to5 Elon. Check out their Tesla Cybertruck impressions.

The gang got together to chat about the Tesla Cybertruck reveal, and all of the dank memes. Please take a look at episode seven of 9to5 Elon.

On this episode, the gang also talks about the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck, and I share my experience with Autopilot. The team tries to peer pressure me into buying one of these low-poly machines.

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Monday afternoons.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks.